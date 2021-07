CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Cheshire.

State police reported a person was struck in the area of Exit 26 on the westbound side.

The pedestrian was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several minutes, but has since reopened.

No additional information was released at this time.