HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a carjacking in Hamden in March.

Police said on March 18 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue for the report of a carjacking. Police said a 74-year-old woman was carjacked while placing purchases into her car.

Hamden Plaza owner plans to increase security after 74-year-old carjacked

The victim was thrown to the ground and suffered a serious hip injury, according to police.

Police said three suspects fled in the victim’s car.

Hamden police said a 16-year-old from New Haven was identified as the suspect that threw the victim to the ground and stole her car. The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons on May 1 and was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

Police offer safety tips to residents days after carjacking at Hamden Plaza

The teen will be in court on May 12.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamden police.