PD: Two victims suffering gun wounds after shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn., (WTNH)– Two victims suffered from gun wounds after being shot near Summer Street and Main Street in Bristol over the weekend.

According to reports, Bristol police responded to multiple calls of gunshots on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they identified a vehicle that was used by four alleged suspects.

Two males, ages 16 and 17, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the vehicles. Both teens were treated and released at local hospitals. The other two alleged suspects fled the scene and police are trying to identify them.

“While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking

to anyone who may have seen anything,” said Police Chief Brian Gould.

This is an active investigation. Police say anyone with information to contact Detective Mendela at 860-314-4571.