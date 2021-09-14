PD: Two victims suffering gun wounds after shooting in Bristol

News
Posted: / Updated:
bristol-police_377667

BRISTOL, Conn., (WTNH)– Two victims suffered from gun wounds after being shot near Summer Street and Main Street in Bristol over the weekend.

According to reports, Bristol police responded to multiple calls of gunshots on Sunday at 8:41 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they identified a vehicle that was used by four alleged suspects.

Two males, ages 16 and 17, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the vehicles. Both teens were treated and released at local hospitals. The other two alleged suspects fled the scene and police are trying to identify them.

“While there are no known threats to the community at this time, we are interested in talking
to anyone who may have seen anything,” said Police Chief Brian Gould.

This is an active investigation. Police say anyone with information to contact Detective Mendela at 860-314-4571.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament held on Monday to raise funds for the hospital

News /

Rocky Hill mayor start petition to pressure state lawmakers into hold a special session to hold teens more accountable for crimes

News /

Southington PD reminds public to remain vigilant after 7 thefts from unlocked cars in just over a week

News /

Hartford HealthCare expert discusses the best time to think about getting rehab therapy

News /

Hartford PD investigating crash on Main Street that damaged bus stop enclosure, parked cars

News /

State Police seek public’s help identifying suspects in abduction, assault of woman in Marlborough

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss