WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died following a one-car crash in Waterbury on Saturday evening.

Police responded to Greenwood Avenue around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they located a car that struck the curb and some landscaping, which caused the car to roll over on its side.

The driver of the car was identified as 32-year-old Elizabeth Hynes of Waterbury. There were no other occupants inside the car.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.