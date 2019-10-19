Closings
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in East Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after East Haven police said he was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officers and fire crews were called to the 500 block of Main Street reports of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, they found the man lying in the roadway.

The unidentified man was treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers did not say what led up to the crash or if charges will be filed.

Witnesses are asked to contact police at (203) 468-3820.

