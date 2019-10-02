Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of Bayonet Street near the entrance/exit of the New London Mall. Police identified the driver as Michael Meare, 37 of New London. Meare was arrested on suspected driving under the influence, police say.

Officers said the unidentified pedestrian was pinned underneath the vehicle and was taken to the hospital under critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.