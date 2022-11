BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Branford around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Branford police said the pedestrian was hit in the area of East Main Street and Windmill Hill Road.

Police said the victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for a serious physical injury.

The Branford South Central Regional Traffic team has assumed the investigation and the scene remains active.