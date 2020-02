AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon police released the identity of the person killed in a motor vehicle accident on Maple Lane Thursday.

According to the report, 79-year-old Daniel Paine was departing a residence when he was struck and killed. The driver of the vehicle was not identified, but remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation by Avon Police.

