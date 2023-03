BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car on East Main Street in Bridgeport on Sunday.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian was later identified as Juan Jimenez of Bridgeport.

The car that struck Jimenez left the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Thomas Gallbronner at 475-422-3247.