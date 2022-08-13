BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m.

The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time.

The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in New York was delayed but has now resumed its intended schedule, according to the Metro-North Railroad website. Train service was suspended between New Haven and Milford due to the accident, and has since been resumed.

