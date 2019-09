LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Indian Town Road, near Foxwoods Boulevard. The pedestrian was crossing Indian Town Road when they were hit.

The motorcyclist had minor injuries and went to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.