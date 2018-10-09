Pelosi kicks off ‘Nuns on the Bus’ tour

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi helped kick off a “Nuns on the Bus” tour in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday.

The tour is sponsored by a Catholic social justice advocacy group.

They say their goal is to hold members of Congress accountable for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 anf for attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“Say to them when it comes to protecting the health and well-being of the American people, the health and stability of our budget, the fairness in terms of a tax code to make our system work for all Americans. When it comes to all of that, when the Nuns on the Bus hit the road. Our hopes are riding on them,” Pelosi said.

The tour will include 54 events in 21 states over 27 days.