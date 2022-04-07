(The Hill) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill announced the speaker’s diagnosis on Twitter on Thursday.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill wrote in a tweet.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he added in a separate tweet.

Pelosi was at the White House on Wednesday alongside President Biden for the signing of the Postal Service bill.