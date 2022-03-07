(NEXSTAR) – Prosecutors say a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania figured out where a woman he met on the website OnlyFans lived, drove to her home and hid in her attic, coming down to take videos of her while she slept.

Court documents released last Monday also accuse 20-year-old Mauricio Damian Guerrero of stealing some of the woman’s underwear and trying to place a tracking device on her car, the Associated Press reports.

Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire said they arrested Damian Guerrero just after 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 9 after a resident inside the victim’s home reported hearing someone.

Police said they found Damian Guerrero, who drove nearly 400 miles from his home in Bensalem, on the roof of the victim’s home.

An affidavit obtained by NBC News states that the woman, who lives with her mother and has a young child, called 911 after seeing someone standing in her hallway that morning.

The woman told officers that she had noticed odd things happening in the home in the days before his arrest – keys disappearing from a counter, windows unexpectedly ajar and once a door off the kitchen left open, according to the affidavit.

Somersworth police said that the woman knew who Guerrero was, and, according to the affidavit, she had given him her address after he convinced her that he wanted to buy her a television and fireplace.

She told police that, while he came across as a nice person initially, he started acting “very pushy” and started sleeping outside her home in his vehicle.

Police say that among Guerrero’s personal items they found a tracking device they say he intended to put on her car.

Guerrero faces four felony counts of burglary and was released on $2,500 cash bail last week. WMUR-TV reports that he’s been ordered to wear a tracking bracelet and not have contact with the victim.