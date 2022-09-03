You may have noticed a sign of change at your local bank.

M&T Bank signs are now appearing at People’s United Bank branches across Connecticut. M&T purchased People’s United Bank for $8.3 billion back in April. The official changeover for customers happened this week.

Connecticut-based Sign Pro was in charge of changing the signs over to read “M&T Bank” at 168 different locations.

“No one across the country has ever done 168 locations faithfully like we did from design to permits to landlord approvals, all the way to manufacturing every single sign in our Connecticut facility here,” said Peter Rappoccio, president and owner of Sign Pro.

Rappoccio said this was an all-hands-on-deck effort to make the signs, and they have a lot of pride in what they do.