(WTNH) – The bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate on Tuesday and is heading to the House of Representatives.

We rely on our clocks to tell us the time, but every year, we spring forward and fall back to compensate for daylight saving time.

“It shows time is a constructed thing and we can change it if we want,” said Ziming Lu, New Haven Grad Student.

If passed, the Sunshine Protection Act wouldn’t go into effect until November 20, 2023. That would mean the country would “fall back” for the last time in November 2023 and “spring forward” for the last time in March of 2024.

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter months, but also later sunrises. So, how would it affect Connecticut?

“Because everything is moved up and hour, the sun is coming up and hour later, the sun is setting an hour later, which also means the warmest part of the day happens one hour as well,” said News 8’s Meteorologist Sam Kantrow.

The earlier sunset is in December and is currently 4:19 p.m. The new sunset would be 5:19 p.m., which we normally don’t see until the second week of February.

Right now, the latest sunrise is 7:27 a.m. The new sunrise would be an hour later at 8:27 a.m. We currently do not have a sunrise that late throughout the year.

Your Christmas Eve sunset would be 5:29 p.m., your Thanksgiving sunset would be 7:53 p.m., and your New Year’s morning sunrise would be 8:18 a.m.

“There are more people outside at 5, 6 p.m. than a week ago, but it’s good for business and people’s mental health and wellbeing,” said Soffia Gunnarsdottir, New Haven Grad Student.

Doctor Paul Desan from Yale says the rate of heart attacks always goes up after springing forward and sunlight elevates moods by boosting serotonin levels. A big argument against permanent daylight saving time comes from parents with kids waiting at bus stops in the fall when it would be darker longer.

We would still have darkness later in the morning and then more sun into the late afternoon through the winter months. The day is not shorter or longer.

The idea of permanent daylight saving time has been done before during World War II and when Richard Nixon was president in 1973. We resorted back to “normal time” both times to save energy.