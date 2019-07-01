Easton man dead, identified after being pulled from Norwalk River

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was in the hospital after they were pulled from Norwalk River on Sunday.

Officials say a victim fell off a boat in the marina on Selleck Street in Norwalk on Sunday. Divers were able to find the person in less than three minutes.

Police say the person was then brought to Norwalk Hospital. According to Norwalk police, the victim died Monday morning, and was identified as 62-year-old Jozef Gorski of Easton.

Norwalk Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

