Person Injured In Early Morning Stabbing In Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH) — An unidentified person was injured in a stabbing incident early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., personnel at St. Vincent’s Medical Center called Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center to report a person had walked in with a stab wound to the leg.

The unidentified person stated the incident occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue in Bridgeport, according to police. Police say the unidentified person was uncooperative and refused to offer additional information.

The unidentified person sustained a non-life threatening injury from this incident.