Person of interest identified in New Haven bank robberies, reward offered

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:25 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven Police have identified a person of interest for two robberies at the same bank in a two week period.

Police say 55 year old darryl Donell Henry is wanted for an unrelated robbery but may be connected to robberies at the Wells Fargo branch at 391 Foxon Boulevard on May 10th and April 27th.

According to police the robberies at the bank and the suspect descriptions are similar.   A surveillance picture released by police shows the suspect.   Police are asking anyone who knows where Henry or the man in the picture is to call them at 203-946-6316.

Wells Fargo is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.  

