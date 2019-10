HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing in Hartford on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Maple Avenue.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach and then ran away.

Officers were able to chase the suspect down and arrest him.

After realizing he was wounded too, he and the victim were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.