Person struck and killed by train in Wallingford Thursday morning

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that a person was struck and killed by a CT rail Hartford Line train in Wallingford Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson, a “trespasser” was struck and killed by a CT rail train heading south in Wallingford around 8:15 a.m.

Due to police action, CTrail Hartford Line Train #4404 scheduled to arrive in Springfield at 9:47 AM has been replaced with Propark bus service and is making all station stops. The bus will be departing New Haven soon. Delays are expected. 2020-09-03 08:55:55 — CTrail Hartford Line Alerts (@HLalerts) September 3, 2020

The incident caused delays on the line for much of the morning as police investigated the incident.

The train that struck the person was carrying 10 passengers, none of whom were injured. They were picked up by another train and continued their trip.

