NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Harmony! Harmony is a beautiful four-year-old cat calico cat. Harmony’s coat pattern is truly unique with its blue-gray, cream and gold pattern.

In some countries, calicos are considered ‘lucky cats’ but Harmony’s own luck comes from her spunky, independent nature.

Harmony also has a very sweet loyal side that she can’t wait to show off in a new peaceful home.

Harmony the cat. (Photo courtesy the New Haven Animal Shelter)

Those interested in giving her a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.