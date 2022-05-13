NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s featured Pet of the Week is Pogo! Pogo is a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier with a leopard-like coat with white on her chest.

Pogo is an active girl who loves to have fun. Staff members at the New Haven Animal Shelter describe her as spontaneous and independent girl.

Pogo. IMAGE CREDIT: The New Haven Animal Shelter

Pogo is longing to find her human pack and spend quality time with them to show what a loyal companion she can be!

Pogo. IMAGE CREDIT: The New Haven Animal Shelter

Those interested in giving Pogo a forever home can call the New Haven Animal Shelter at 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.