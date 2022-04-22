NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- This week’s pet of the week is a four year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix named Valkyrie!

Valkyrie is a cheerful girl who loves to display her beautiful smile. Valkyrie is known to be a friendly, loyal and loving companion who loves to go on walks. Valkyrie was named after strong the strong and beautiful Valkyrie warriors from Norse mythology.

Valkyrie is looking for her companion to share her world of adventure with as she has a lot of love to give!

Valkyrie the Dog (Photos courtesy the New Haven Animal Shelter.)



Those interested in giving Valkyrie a forever home can call the New Haven Animal Shelter at 203-946-8110

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.