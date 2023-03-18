HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford came together to help those in need, and their furry friends too.

Aid-A-Pet is a non-profit in Hartford, and one of the only pet food pantries in Connecticut.

It’s located in the lower level of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church on Capitol Avenue. Volunteers say people in line waited for two hours this morning to pick up much-needed food for their pets.

Organizers say pet food and supplies can get expensive.

“We want to really focus on maintaining pet ownership – not having to surrender your pet because you don’t have the money to bring the pet to the vet for basic pet care or feeding them on a monthly basis,” said Lorie Teardon, founder of Aid-A-Pet.

The pantry is open every third Saturday of the month. To find out how to donate pet food, supplies or funds, check out the Aid-A-Pet Facebook page. Organizers also say they are looking for volunteers.