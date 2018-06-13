Petitions circulate after transgender athletes take top spots in state competition

Two petitions are being circulated after Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood swept the competition at the state championships for girls track and field.

Miller, a sophomore at Bulkeley High School, took first place in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Yearwood, a sophomore at Cromwell High School, took second in the 100 meter dash.

Both girls are transgender and some say they have an unfair advantage.

“I definitely respect their athletic ability,” said Montville Senior Lauren Ross. “It just seems kind of unfair to the other people competing.”

One petition is being circulated at track meets by Glastonbury mother Bianca Stanescu, whose daughter, Selina Soule, finished sixth against Miller and Yearwood in the 100-meter State Open final.

“I have no problem with them being a girl and wanting to be a girl. My issue is with CIAC rules and their policy,” said Soule who recently broke her Glastonbury High School record in the long jump.

Stanescu is calling on the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to only allow male-to-female transgender athletes to compete with girls if they undergo testosterone suppression treatment and wait a certain period of time like she says they do in the Olympics.

“It makes a difference no matter what anybody says,” said Stanescu.

If they don’t, she wants college rules to be followed.

“They could run with the girls if it’s an individual sport, however, their scores to count towards male athletes,” added Stanescu.

The second petition, according to the Hartford Courant (https://cour.at/2l9ZuRc), was started by Jarmaine Lee, a father of two Plainville boy runners. The petition was reportedly sent to high school athletic directors in the state.

The CIAC says its policy is directly in alignment with state law and for their policy to change, state law would also have to change.

It empathizes and are listening to all athletes, but this is a very complex legal issue with multiple layers.

Stanescu doesn’t believe the CIAC needs legislative approval to add specific requirements to its rules.

“Its complicated and it’s bigger than anybody realizes at this point in time,” said Stanescu.