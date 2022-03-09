(WTNH) — Pfizer Inc. announced the initiation of the second phase of its oral treatment in pediatric participants to combat COVID-19.

The company shared the news on Wednesday, noting that this phase of the study will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy of Pfizer’s PAXLOVID tablets. These oral tablets will be tested in non-hospitalized, symptomatic, pediatric participants who have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and are at risk of progression to severe disease, Pfizer said.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 11 million children under the age of 18 in the U.S. Michael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president of worldwide research, development and medical at Pfizer, noted that children represent nearly 18% of reported cases, leading to more than 100,000 hospitalizations.

“There is a significant unmet need for outpatient treatments that can be taken by children and adolescents to help prevent progression to severe illness, including hospitalization or death,” Dolsten said. “PAXLOVID is already authorized or approved in many countries around the world, with more than 1.5 million treatment courses delivered thus far and 30 million expected by July to help combat this devastating disease.

The second phase of this trial will look at two cohorts, featuring 140 pediatric participants under the age of 18. The cohorts are separated by weight, and both cohorts will receive PAXLOVID twice a day for five days.

The study follows data from a trial of PAXLOVID in adults; Pfizer said that high-risk adults with COVID-19 who took the tablet reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% within the first three days of symptoms, and 88% within five days.

At this time, the safety and effectiveness of PAXLOVID has not been established in those under the age of 18, though the FDA approved the tablet for emergency use in patients ages 12 and above. Pfizer said the trial will be able to provide further information regarding dose recommendation.

PAXLOVID is currently authorized or approved in 50 countries across the globe.