Phase 2 of ‘U drive. U text. U pay.’ campaign has police cracking down on texting drivers

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments all across the state launching phase two of ‘U drive. U text. U pay.’ campaign on Thursday. Phase one of the crackdown on distracted driving involved writing some ten thousand tickets back in April.

You can expect police departments like Hamden to be out in force for the next two weeks looking for people who are doing something behind the wheel that distracts them from what they should be doing.

Back in April, we saw a month long campaign that really paid out for the state. According to the DOT commissioner, more than 10,000 citations were issued to drivers who “chose to ignore Connecticut’s distracted driving laws.”

That involved more than 50 different police departments and the state police. There are going to be just as many agencies involved this time, but those are not the numbers you should be thinking about.

Instead think about the more than 3,000 people killed in distracted driving accidents in the United States just in the year 2017 alone. You could also think about the cost if you get caught. It’s $150 for your first ticket, $300 for your second, and $500 for any ticket after that.

The ‘U drive. U text. U pay.’ campaign starts August 1st and lasts until August 15th.

