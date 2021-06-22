Philip Morris International moving U.S. headquarters to Connecticut

(WTNH) — Philip Morris International (PMI) announced Tuesday they will be relocating its U.S. corporate headquarters from New York City to Connecticut.

The move will bring 200 jobs into the state, according to PMI. The new headquarters is expected to start operations by summer 2022.

Gov. Lamont and AdvanceCT board co-chairs Indra Nooyi and James Smith, along with PMI’s CEO Jacek Olczak, will discuss the move Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.