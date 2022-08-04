UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges by a Russian judge today. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

Griner showed little emotion in the court. The 31-year-old said she had no intention of breaking the law when she entered the country with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner has been in custody since Feb. 17, now that sentencing is complete diplomatic negotiations for a release can begin.

Griner’s teammates are in the state again tonight with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Phoenix Mercury.

Mercury players arrived at the arena this afternoon wearing shirts supporting Griner.