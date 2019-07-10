Phone call threat prompts Hartford YMCA to close

HUDSON WI/USA – NOVEMBER 13 2016: YMCA exterior sign and logo. The Young Men’s Christian Association is a worldwide organization based in Switzerland.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Wilson-Gray YMCA will be closed for the afternoon and evening of Wednesday due to a threat made to the organization over the phone.

The YMCA branch said they received a phone call threat Wednesday, and have chose to close and secure the facility out of caution. They notified Hartford Police and they made sure all of their members were safe, the YMCA said.

All classes and programs have been canceled.

Members of Camp Dakota have been relocated, and their parents have been notified.

The YMCA branch will make decisions regarding operation for Thursday later on this evening.

