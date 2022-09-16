SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of an “Anti-John” undercover operation, a total of nine people were arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Springfield Police Department.

The undercover operation was conducted by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit and Springfield Police Officers, the Massachusetts State Police High-Risk Victim Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. Over the past two months, these agencies have partnered in similar operations that have led to the arrest of 25 “John’s” soliciting prostitution.

The operation was conducted due to neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues in the High Street and South End areas of the city. The detail is to deter the solicitation of prostitution and drug activity.

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

The following suspects were arresteamd charged with “Pay for Sexual Conduct” on Thursday, September 15th: