PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus

(NEXSTAR) — The number of coronavirus infections around the world has reached more than 700 thousand as the virus continues to spread.
As of March 29, the pandemic has resulted in more than 33,000 deaths globally, with celebrities and other well-known names among them.
Here are some of the famous people lost to the virus:
Terrance McNally
Terrence McNally, an American playwright whose career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” died of complications from COVID-19. He was 81. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.
Actor Mark Blum
Mark Blum, an actor known for his roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” as well as the recent TV series “You,” died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Floyd Cardoz
Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters,” died of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz, who operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8.
Joe Diffie
WKRN-TV reported the death of country singer Joe Diffie due to COVID-19.
The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”
Alan Merrill
Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Alan Merrill has died due to complications from the coronavirus, ET reported. The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” His daughter Laura Merrill said on Facebook: ” The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out.”