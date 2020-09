PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTNH) -- Hartford Athletic entered play Saturday night with an outside chance to win Group F if the club won the three matches remaining on their schedule. But, you can't win three matches without winning the first.

Considering Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC had outscored Hartford 8-0 in the first two meetings combined, the odds for a win looked slim. Saturday night the Boys in Green overcame those odds to do just that, with a 1-0 road win over Pittsburgh.