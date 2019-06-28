Pier 1 imports closes more stores

(WTAJ/CNN) — Things aren’t getting any better for Pier 1 Imports.

The home decor and furniture store announced thursday it’s closing 12 more stores this year.

In April, the company announced it was closing 45 locations.

In the first quarter, Pier 1 posted a loss of $81.7 million, which was substantially larger than the $28 million loss it posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The interim CEO says if the company’s turnaround plan doesn’t work, it could close even more stores.

Pier 1 has 967 stores remaining.

