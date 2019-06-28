Breaking News
Overnight shooting leaves one dead in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 4:30

Pier 1 imports closes more stores

News

by: Kevin Petrochko, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — Things aren’t getting any better for Pier 1 Imports.

The home decor and furniture store announced thursday it’s closing 12 more stores this year.

In April, the company announced it was closing 45 locations.

In the first quarter, Pier 1 posted a loss of $81.7 million, which was substantially larger than the $28 million loss it posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The interim CEO says if the company’s turnaround plan doesn’t work, it could close even more stores.

Pier 1 has 967 stores remaining.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss