Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Getty Images, FILE This file photo shows a bowl of hummus served with cucumbers and pita.

(ABC News) — A Houston-based hummus company has recalled nearly 100 products over concerns of a possible Listeria contamination, the company announced.

Pita Pal Foods LP issued the voluntary recallon products made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019, after the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was found at one of the company’s manufacturing facilities during a Food and Drug Administration inspection, according to a company statement issued Monday.

The Listeria monocytogenes was not found in any of the finished products, the company said.

The bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can lead to death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection is most likely to affect pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

Around 1,600 people are infected with listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

This file photo shows a bowl of hummus served with cucumbers and pita.

No illnesses were reported regarding the hummus products, Pita Pal Foods said. The products were distributed around the country and to the United Arab Emirates.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products is urged to return it for a full refund.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.