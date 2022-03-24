PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainfield company is customizing robots to help other companies perform tasks unsafe for humans.

Congressman Joe Courtney visited RADeCO in Plainfield on Thursday, calling it a hidden gem. The workers are able to integrate some pretty high technology into drones and also robots.

“Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense can really make it affordable. In fact, a cost savings to perform their mission,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.

The robots can perform a number of tasks, including one that is a quadruped named Spot. The tasks the robots perform are considered unsafe for people to do.

“You can walk into an area and the robots can tell you if there is oxygen in there, is the air flammable. All things you would previously put on a hazmat suit, breathing apparatuses, and take a hand-held instrument in to do that. We outfit the robots with that instrument and allow that responder or operator to do that task from a safe distance,” said Keith Lovendale, RADeCO.

Once a robot is outfitted for what a company needs, the employees then need to be trained on how to properly use it. That usually takes about two days and as the employees practice more, the more proficient they become.