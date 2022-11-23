PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of abusing a 5-month-old infant.

Plainfield police said on August 10, the police department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that a 5-month-old was currently admitted to Connecticut Children’s. The reporter stated that the infant suffered from severe injuries.

Police said it was determined that 38-year-old Sean Holmes of Plainfield was the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was submitted for Homes.

Holmes was taken into custody on Tuesday after resisting officers at his home, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was also charged with interfering with officers. Holmes is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

There is no word on the relationship between Holmes and the victim.