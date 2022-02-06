Plainfield man arrested for assault, several domestic violence charges

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man was arrested Sunday on several domestic violence related charges, according to police.

Jonathan Lamoureux, 42, of Moosup, was arrested following a domestic violence incident, police said. Lamoureux was charged with Assault 3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with an Emergency Call, Strangulation 2nd Degree, Threatening 2nd Degree, Two Counts Risk of Injury, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degee.

Lamoureux is currently being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11 on February 7.