Plainfield man resists arrest, assaults police officer after violating protective order

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal mischief after being taken into custody for violating a protective order.

Nicholas Dore, 30, of Moosup, was arrested on January 7 after violating two protective orders and threatening to burn the protected parties residence down, according to the Plainfield Police Department. When officials arrived on scene, Dore was located, and while being placed into custody, spit on the police cruisers and kicked the car door, causing damage.

Following the incident, Dore was charged with two counts of Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Interfering with Officers, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and Threatening 2nd Degree. According to police, Dore was released on a $50,000 bond and full-no contact conditions of release were put into place. He was set to be due in court on January 10.

On Sunday, police were contacted after Dore had violated the protective orders in place again. Dore was located traveling on Green Hollow Road in Central Village, and police took him into custody during a motor vehicle stop.

Police said Dore became uncooperative during the booking process at the Plainfield Police Department, refusing to sign any forms or be fingerprinted. Dore refused to enter the cell and threatened to fight and became assaultive toward officers, causing them to subdue him with O.C. spray.

While being escorted to his cell, Dore remained combative towards officers, and once inside, police said Dore flooded the room and covered the floor, walls, and monitoring camera with his own fecal matter.

Dore was charged with two counts of Violation of a Protective Order, two couonts of Violation of Conditions of Release, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Interfering, Assault on a Police Officer, Failure to Fingerprint, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on January 10.