PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police made an arrest after a nude man struck multiple vehicles with his car and evaded the scene of the crash on Monday.

Plainfield police responded to the report of a nude white male striking numerous parked vehicles, in the area of Reservoir Street and Mill Street. 911 callers shared that the male was seen fleeing on foot with a possible weapon toward the abandoned InterRoyal Mill.

Upon arrival to the area, officers set up a perimeter to track the suspect. State police brought in a tracking K-9 Kash to help locate the suspect.

The suspect was found inside the InterRoyal Mill and was taken into custody without incident. No weapons were located at the scene, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ryan Vose of Plainfield. After police began transporting Vose, he became uncooperative and began to kick the cruiser window. Vose refused to exit the cruiser upon arrival at the police station.

Police deployed an OC spray in an attempt to gain control of Vose but it had no effect. Police were able to remove him from the cruiser but Vose continued to resist officers throughout the booking process.

Vose began slamming his head against the cell wall numerous times. Vose was then transported to Backus Hospital for self-inflicted injuries, according to police.

Vose was later charged with failure to maintain a lane, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license, operating without insurance and interfering with police.

Vose was released on a written promise to appear at Danielson Superior Court on June 13.