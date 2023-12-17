PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Walgreens Pharmacy Saturday night, Plainfield police said.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to Walgreens Pharmacy at 20 Prospect St. in the Moosup section of Plainfield. Police said the alleged thief took off before they arrived.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Richard Foux, threatened the store’s 18-year-old cashier, demanded money from the cash register, and then left on foot, heading west.

Officers could get a description of the suspect from the surveillance video and witnesses. According to police, later Saturday night, while officers were at the Music Lady Cafe for an unrelated incident, they noticed a man matching the robbery suspect’s description.

Police said they spotted Foux sitting at the bar and took him into custody.

Foux faces charges of third-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.