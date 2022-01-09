Plainfield Police investigate hit-and-run crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday which left one person injured, officials said.

According to police, the two-car crash occurred on High Street at the intersection of Squaw Rock Road in the Moosup section of town at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Following an investigation, police determined that one operator, 65-year-old Arlette Moran of Brooklyn, was traveling in her gold Nissan Altima westbound on High Street coming to a stop when the crash occurred. A dark colored Dodge pickup truck was driving northbound on Squaw Rock Road and made a right hand turn onto High Street, striking the front end of the Nissan Altima, according to police.

The Dodge pickup truck, which caused disabling damages, fled the scene of the crash. Police suspect the truck to have heavy front end damage.

Officials said Moran was transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for suspected minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the PPD at (860) 564-0804.

