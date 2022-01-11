Plainfield police investigating after a car went through a house Tuesday morning

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police are investigating after a crash crashed into a house early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Main Street Central Village for the report that a car had struck and gone through a house. When officers arrived, they learned a 16-year-old inside the building was potentially trapped underneath building material and other items inside the home.

The teen and his mother were asleep when the car crashed into the house. They were helped out of the house.

The driver of the car told police he was driving home when hit struck ice, which caused him to lose control and hit the house. The driver was brought to Day Kimball Hospital for injuries.

During the crash, power lines were brought down on the road. The power lines were reattached by Eversource.

The crash remains under investigation.