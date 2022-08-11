PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police executed a search warrant in Wauregan Village after a 5-month-old was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Plainfield police received a report from the Department of Children and Families that a five-month-old child suffering from severe injuries had been admitted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford.

The reporter stated they believed the child’s injuries had been sustained on South Chesnut Street in Wauregan Village. Police responded to Hartford and began interviewing involved parties throughout the night and into the early morning.

Plainfield police later executed a search warrant alongside the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

No other information is available as of this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.