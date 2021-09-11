Plainfield police investigating two-car motor vehicle crash, leaving one car flipped over

PLAINFIELD, Conn., (WTNH)– Driver was flipped upside down after colliding with another vehicle on Putman Road in Plainfield early Saturday morning.

Plainfield police, along with American Legion Ambulance and Atwood Hose Fire Department were called to the scene at 10:47 a.m.

Police say 35-year-old Anastasia Richards was driving south on Putman Road when she noticed the car in front of her had stopped to turn into a driveway. Richards tried to avoid the car but wasn’t able to do so.

According to police statements, 24-year-old Kali Charette was turning right into the driveway when she was hit from behind and her vehicle rolled over. Charette had a two-year-old daughter in the backseat who was strapped properly in a car seat.

Charette was brought to the Plainfield Emergency Department for possible sustained injuries.

Both vehicles were moved by the CDLS.

