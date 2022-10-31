PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville family once again will welcome hundreds to their haunted house for Halloween. It’s a popular spot for trick-or-treaters and some added entertainment.

The Halloween display is also benefiting families in need. The Bucci Halloween house is back from the dead with a lot spookier decorations.

“It’s never too scary,” said Dan Bucci. “When you have little kids coming around crying, it’s when you know you did a good job.”

Dillon and Dan Bucci spent the last month setting up their frightening display. Dan says it’s his wife who is the mastermind behind it all.

“It’s 99 percent my wife’s idea and one percent my idea,” Dan said. “She is the one to blame or the one to congratulate for all this really. I wouldn’t do it without her prodding and pushing.”

The creativity amazes neighbors every year.

“It’s pretty daunting because my granddaughter now is telling me we have to do something with our decorations,” said Christine Kuzia.

Christine Kuzia is a YWCA dance instructor, and her dancers will once again perform their ‘Thriller’ routine at the Bucci house. Police shut down the road for the show, which is now an annual tradition.

There’s always something to surprise you at the house. The display grows in size each year and does good for the community. The Plainville Community Food Pantry is on the receiving end.

Collecting canned goods and non-perishable foods, in the last seven years, the Bucci’s have raised over 5,000 pounds of food from all of the donations.

“Last year, we did a thousand pounds in three hours, so to answer your question, we hope to get 1,001,” Dan said.

“I mean, this is amazing,” said Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry. “The work that they do, if you just look around, I hope people will come around and see this event. It helps a lot of people in need.”

Last year, the food donated went to 140 households last year.