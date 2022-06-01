PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)— Plainville police arrested a suspect for fleeing the scene of a hit and run on Wednesday after seriously injuring a pedestrian.

Officers from the Plainville Police Department responded to the report of a serious roll over crash on Woodruff Avenue in the area of Blue Plate Tavern. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a seriously injured pedestrian who had been struck by a car. Police learned the driver of the car fled the scene on foot.

Officers identified the suspect who fled the scene as 42-year-old Sharif Jackson.

The pedestrian struck by Jackson’s car was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Footage showing the wreckage at the scene of the crash.

Jackson was later located at inside of a nearby apartment of a known acquaintance who was not home at the time, according to authorities. Officers later determined that Jackson was uninvited and was not supposed to be in the apartment.

Footage of the damage caused by the crash.

Jackson was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with the following: burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, evading responsibility with serious injuries, criminal trespassing in the second degree, and several motor vehicle related charges.