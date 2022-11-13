PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainville VFW hosted 45 indoor and outdoor vendors for the Holistic Benefit Expo to help collect donations for the Plainville Food Pantry, from local art to essential oils.

Jewelry, crystals, carvings and more, the expo is all about holistic wellness. Admission was free, but visitors were asked to bring cash or non-perishable donations.

“There’s a whole bin of anything you need for your home, so it can be dog food, cat food, toiletries, it can be regular food. People bring bags full of items literally to donate to the pantry and so they’re very grateful,” said Shirley Bloethe, the coordinator of the event.

The Benefit Expo has been running for about 20 years. Organizers tell News 8 they usually raise several hundred dollars for the Plainville Food Pantry.