Plane nosedives into New Bedford cemetery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are responding to what officials are calling a small plane crash in a New Bedford cemetery.

The plane crashed into Rural Cemetery on Dartmouth Street around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells Eyewitness News the Cessna 150 crashed soon after taking off from New Bedford Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash, according to the FAA. The pilot’s condition is unknown at this time.

Morgan Bernardo, who lives nearby, said she heard a low-flying aircraft and when she went outside, she saw a plane nosedive into the cemetery.

Verna Kendall said she heard the crash from inside the kitchen of her home on Weaver Street.

“This is an awful thing too close to home. If it had been closer it would have hit a house,” she said.

“It’s a mangled mess to tell you the truth,” her husband James Kendall added.

New Bedford Regional Airport serves New Bedford and the entire Southcoast region of Massachusetts. Rural Cemetery opened in 1837 and compromises of 100 acres of burial grounds.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane briefly flew over Rhode Island before crashing.